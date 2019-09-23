  1. Home
NULGE laments over late payment of salary in Kaduna

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Malam Nasir El-Rufai
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have decried delay in payment of salary of its members as at when due in Kaduna state.

The union also appealed to the state government to equally address the issue of inadequate office furniture in some of the local government areas in the state.

NULGE Chairman ‎ in Chikun Local Government Area, Danis Audu, made the appealed to the state’s Commissioner for  Local Government, Alhaji Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, during a working visit by the commissioner to Chikun Local Government.

The NULGE Chairman described the state government as a good leader who believed in doing the right at the right time.

“This is why we are appealing to the Commissioner to assist the Local Government Councils in the state to address the issue of late payment of salaries and inadequate office furniture,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government assured that the ministry is working assiduously  to ‎ensure that local government councils receive salaries as at when due.

He also used the opportunity to inform the staff of the government decision to commence payment of new national minimum wage of N30,000 for civil servants in the state with effect from September 2019.

Alhaji Sani urged the local government staff to reciprocate government’s gesture for the new salary package by working hard towards achieving laudable policies and programmes of both federal, state and local government.

The Commissioner later moved to Kaduna South Local Government as parts of his ministry’s visit to local government areas across the state.

