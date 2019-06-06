NULGE, FG senior staff happy with NFIU take-off

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) on yesterday lauded the FG for the commencement of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in the country.

The President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday said the smooth take off of the NFIU and the way the banks have cooperated for its smooth take off, was encouraging, despite the stiff opposition it faced from the governors.

Jointly speaking, they commended the Federal Government and the financial institutions who have adhered strictly to the guidelines of the NFIU, especially on Joint State-Local Government Account and local government funds.

Comrade Khalil stated that the Federal Government, especially President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for standing on the side of the people, rule of laws and the development of the country, by insisting on NFIU guidelines.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is the Nigerian arm of the global financial intelligence Units (FIUs) domiciled within the EFCC as an autonomous unit and operating in the African Region. The NFIU seeks to comply with international standards on combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and proliferation.

