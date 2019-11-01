NUJ suspend former chairman, Odusile, 3 others

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has slammed indefinite suspension on the immediate past chairman of the union, Waheed Odusile and three others over alleged persistent anti-union activities.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held at Reverton Hotels Lokoja, on Thursday.

The communique was jointly signed by the National Secretary of the NUJ, Shuaibu Usman Lemon, Buba Abdullahi, Victoria Asher and Leke Adegbite.

The Communique reads: “NEC in session also suspended the NUJ Vice President Zone C, Petrus Obi; National Vice Chairman Zone C of NAWOJ, Chibota Edozie as well as Ngozi Agbo.

NEC in session reviewed the current situation in the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN and set up a five man committee to reconcile the two factions crisis.

NEC in session approves the employment of two additional Assistant National Secretaries in addition to the offering of contract appointment to Mr Bamidele Gbemiga, who retired as Senior Assistant National Secretary.

NEC in session also approves the use of centralized NUJ attendance registrar for State Councils to check sharp practices in the compilation of membership lists in States.

NEC frowns at some social media Influencers who indiscriminately masquerade as professional journalists and members of the NUJ to desist from such acts or be reported to the Police.”.

On state of the nation, “NEC in session calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency on deplorable Federal Roads across the country especially Ajaokuta – Itobe road which links the South East and South-South to the FCT.

IT states that “NEC rejects in its entirety a step by the Federal Government to regulate social media operators in the country calling on the Minister of Information, Alh Lai Mohammed not to succumb to the temptation of restricting the social media which can easily lead to gagging the media.

“NEC in session appeals to the Federal Government, INEC, security agencies and political gladiators to ensure hitch – free electoral processes before, during and after the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa States elections.

“NEC also rejects Nigeria Governor’s Forum position that they will pay new minimum wage according to what they describe as the financial standing of their respective states and urge them to implement the Federal Government’s template as agreed upon with the NLC.

“NEC in session commends the Federal Government for the closure of the Nation’s land borders and urge the FG to prevail on marketers and local producers not to hike prices of goods and services.

“NEC commends Kogi State government and the Kogi State Council of the Union for hosting the NEC in Lokoja”, the communique said.

