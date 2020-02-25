  1. Home
  3. NUC/MDCAN riff: Doctors withdraw services from Nigerian Universities, clinical colleges
NUC/MDCAN riff: Doctors withdraw services from Nigerian Universities, clinical colleges

By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos Published Date

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, has called on all its members across the country to withdraw their services from all public Universities and clinical colleges nationwide.

The group made the call on Tuesday in a press briefing held in Jos, following the expiration of the 10-day ultimatum given to National Universities Commission, NUC to withdraw its circular directing University Chancellors and Registrars of National Medical Colleges not to recognise doctors as lecturers without PhD qualification.

The expiration of the ultimatum ended Monday midnight.

The National President of group, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo said members of the group would henceforth focus their energies on caring for patients, wishing the NUC and the universities good luck in finding the doctors with PhDs to man their medical schools.

