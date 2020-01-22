NUC approves Medicine, 17 other degree programs for Fed University Lafia

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Universities Commission, NUC has approved the commencement of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS and nursing for Federal University of Lafia.

Similarly, 16 other degree programmes were approved for the university, effective from 2019/2020 academic session.

A letter dated January 20, 2020 with reference No. NUC/AP/F29/VOL.1/50 signed by Dr. N. B. Saliu, the Director of Academic Planning Department of the National Universities Commission, stated that all the programmes should bear only the approved titles and nomenclatures approved by the NUC.

The letter, however, stated that any title change that may be desired by the university must be approved by the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The new programmes approved for the university are as follows: Medicine, MBBS; Integrated Science Education, B.Ed; Biology Education, B.Sc. Ed; Mass Communication, B.Sc; Psychology, B.Sc; Computer Science Education, B.Sc. (Ed.); Mathematics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.); Radiography, B.Sc; Nursing, HNSC; Arabic Studies, B.A; Hausa Language, B.A; Physics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.); Chemistry Education, B.Sc. (End.); Business Administration, B.Sc; Accounting, B.Sc; Christian Religion, B.A; Islamic Studies and B.A; Geography, B.Sc.

Similarly, the university will soon commission its newly built multidisciplinary research laboratories complex.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman said the commissioning of the research laboratories is part of activities to celebrate the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th, convocation of the university which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Multipurpose Sports Pavilion, Permanent Site Campus, Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He listed other projects to be commissioned to include the multipurpose lecture theatre and office complex, anatomy and animal laboratory and roads.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App