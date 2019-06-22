NUC approves 36 new courses for Dutse Varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the commencement of 36 new courses for Federal University Dutse (FUD), in this year’s academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatimah Batul Muktar, made the disclosure on Saturday at the Fourth Convocation Ceremony of the University in Dutse, saying she would not rest on her oars until the University became a stronghold for learning and scholarship.

According to her, a total of 528 students, from various faculties of the University, graduated this year with various classes of degrees, saying: “Of the graduating students, 14 made first class.”

She said: “I am pleased to inform you that, after rigorous conduct of Resource Verification Exercise by NUC, the University has commenced 36 new programmes at both undergraduate and post graduate levels within the present academic session.”

In his speech, the visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Abdulrasheed, called on organized private sector and other patriotic citizens to invest in research and development.

