NUC appoints 2 deputy executive secretaries

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has appointed Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf as Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics) and Dr Kidado Kumo as Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration).

The commission’s weekly bulletin made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday announced the appointments.

According to the bulletin, the appointment which took effect from June 20 was approved by the Governing Board of NUC following nominations by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

Before his appointment as the Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics), Ramon-Yusuf, was the Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology at the Commission, a position he held since 2017.

Ramon-Yusuf has a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Medicine and Masters of Science in Environmental Toxicology, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Environmental Toxicology.

He also went through specialised training in quality assurance, open, distance and E-learning with the UNESCO International Institute for International Planning in Paris and Institute for Socio-Cultural Studies of the University of Kassel, Witzenhausen, Germany.

Ramon-Yusuf participated in the university staff development programme in 2002 and earned a postgraduate certificate in quality assurance and curriculum development.

Kumo, until his own appointment, was the Director of Academic Planning at the commission.

He has a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) degree in Islamic Studies from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Masters in Education (M.Ed) in Education Psychology and a Ph.D in the same field.

Kumo began his career at the commission as an Assistant Chief Research Officer in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Director in 2009.

He was appointed Director, Executive Secretary’s office in 2013, a post he held until his redeployment to the Department of Academic Standards in 2014.(NAN)

