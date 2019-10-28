NTTF holds strategic meeting for coaches, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) will hold a strategic meeting on Tuesday for its coaches and some key officials to plan and agree on ways of moving the game forward.

The meeting, slated to hold at the Package B of the National Stadium, will dwell on capacity building/high performance for the coaches and some key officials to bring them to speed in the current dynamics of the sport in line with international best practices.

President, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Engr. Ishaku Tikon, said already, all the coaches from the 36 states of the federation, including FCT, were on ground to brainstorm and foster a lasting relationship and understanding that will move the game to the next level.

“When we came on board, we had a clear idea as federation where we are going.

“On Tuesday, all heads of coaches in the states and the FCT will meet in Abuja to synergies and update themselves on new rules governing the game.

“We have discovered that the coaches need stronger synergy and bonding to advance the sport.

“We also believe there is need for constant capacity building to improve the quality of coaching as well as understanding new rules of the game.

“Strengthening of coaches is one of our key mandates. By the time we strengthen their capacity, they will in turn impart the knowledge in the players.”

