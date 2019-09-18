  1. Home
NTA, surviving cast, crew to celebrate 'Village Headmaster' @ 50

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos Published Date

The Nigerian Television Authority is partnering with the surviving cast and crew of the Village Headmaster to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular television series which reinforced traditions, ethics and values before it was rested.

‘The Village Headmaster’ is a Nigerian television drama series created by Olusegun Olusola, produced by Chief Dejumo Lewis. It was Nigeria’s longest running television soap opera showed on NTA from 1968 to 1988.

According to the chairperson, Village Headmaster Family, Mrs. Ibidun Allison, preparations are in top gear to hold a befitting series of events to celebrate the landmark attainment of Nigeria’s first and longest-running television drama series.

The celebration is scheduled to commence on October 8, 2019.

 

 

