NSITF moves N54bn to Trustfund Pensions

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) said it had between 2005 and 2006 transferred about N54 billion to Trustfund Pensions Limited established as a pension fund administrator in 2004.

The Managing Director of the Fund, Adebayo Somefun, told journalists in Abuja at the weekend that the assets were transferred under the supervision of the National Pension Commission.

He asked contributors to the defunct National Provident Fund and the NSITF contributory pension scheme to approach Trustfund Pensions Limited for transfer of such fund into an existing individual Retirement Saving Account with their Pension Fund Administrator.

“The entire N54 billion retirement fund contributed by the private sector had since been moved to Trustfund since 2006 following the commencement of the contributory pension scheme in 2004.

“The defunct NSITF pension scheme was established to manage pension that was contributed by the private sector. The scheme ran from 1994 to 2004 when the pension reform Act came into existence. Section 42 of the Contributory Pension Reform Act 2004 empowered the NSITF to transfer all its pension assets and liabilities to a pension fund administrator to be established by the NSITF and all the pensioners’ assets are to be taken over by that PFA. It meant that the pension asset that the NSITF was managing up to 2004 was transferred to the new PFA.”

He added that all these transfers happened between 2005 and 2006.

He said for contributors or their next-of-kin to claim remitted funds, evidence of remittance must be provided to Trustfund which would, in turn, verify it before presenting such to Pencom for approval.

He noted that the NSITF was no longer in custody of all records, funds, and liabilities as Trustfund had control of them.

He said individuals who contributed to the defunct NPF were at liberty to open a RSA with any of the existing PFA in five years after the pension assets were transferred to Trustfund Pensions Limited.

