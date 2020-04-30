NSITF donates N25m to fight COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund yesterday donated N25 million to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Managing Director of the NSITF, Adebayo Somefun, who disclosed this in Abuja, urged other agencies within and outside of the country to contribute their quota to combating and overcoming the pandemic.

He said: “Nigeria and of course the world at large is going through an overwhelming, unprecedented, and dangerous phenomenal challenge, as the growing COVID-19 pandemic bites harder.

“However, this has brought exceptional unity among nations, states, communities, businesses, religions, professions, individuals etc. as all are coming together to explore different approaches to help respond and victoriously overcome this ugly global outbreak. Accordingly, the massive solidarity and support orchestrated by this shared concerns is very welcome and quite commendable”.

According to him, N20 million is for the purchase of ventilators; N2 million for the purchase of medical items such as face masks, hand gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, swab stick; and N3 million for the purchase of variety of food items as palliatives to the vulnerable population.

