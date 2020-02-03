NSF: FCT Minister receives Unity torch, pledges supports for athletes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, has promised his administration’s full support to Team FCT ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Festival, NSF, in Edo State.

Bello gave this assurance on Monday in Abuja when he received the Torch from a contingent of FCT Athletes led by the FCTA Director of Sports, Mrs. Dilichukwu Onyedinma.

He said: “As we flag-off the journey of this beautiful torch of unity for the unity games, we hope that God Almighty will see this torch go through all the 36 states and culminate in Benin the Sports city.”

Speaking also, the Minister of FCT (state), Hajiya Ramatu Tijani, said the current administration will provide funds in order for athletes to have better preparation.

The Minister of State, who was represented by her Senior Assistant (Media), Mr. Austin Elemu, said the administration was working very hard to ensure Fct athletes perform better at Edo 2020.

“I want to tell you today in clear terms that FCTA is preparing for this game more than ever before. We have learned from past experiences, especially last year National Youth Games where Director of Sports was running up and down for the fund, it will not happen this time around.

“This time around, the Administration is ready to release funds when the need arises. As we speak, we have agreed to renovate and upgrade all the six stadia in FCT to ensure the growth and development of football in the capital city,” she said.

Earlier, the FCT Director of Sports, Mrs. Diichukwu Onyedinma said FCT is ready to break more grounds in the festival.

“It gladdens my heart that today we are receiving the 2020 National Sports Festival Unity Torch. Of course, the FCT’s slogan is ‘Centre of Unity’ and this torch has come to re-echo this national symbol. Sport is a unifying factor and over the years Nigeria and her people have benefited immensely from the joy, peace, and love that sport glows.

“We hosted the NSF two years ago and we broke many records including coming 7th in the overall medals table. This year, we aim to move a step up the ladder.

“It is on this basis that I thank the Honourable Ministers of the FCT Mohammed Bello, and FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Alihu for their immense support. Edo 2020 presents another opportunity for us and we are ready for the challenges. We will go and win,” she said.

The 2020 National Sports Festival Unity Torch will proceed from the FCT to Niger State on Tuesday. It is expected to go round the 36 states of the federation and the FCT before the festival commences in March.

The 20th National Sports Festival titled “EDO 2020” is scheduled to run from Friday, March 20 to Friday, April 3, 2020.

According to the timetable, the opening ceremony of the game holds March 22, 2020.

