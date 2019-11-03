NSF 2020 will be toughest ever – Dilichukwu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of Sports, FCT State Sports Council, Chief (Mrs) Dilichukwu Onyedinma has declared that the forthcoming National Sports Festival to be hosted by Edo will one of the toughest in the history of the competition.

Dilichukwu while speaking in her office in Abuja said the National Youth Games has raised the bar in terms of preparation, the readiness of states to give perennial teams a run for their money while giants like Lagos, do are beginning to wake up

“The National Youth Games has opened the eyes of many administrators to the importance of early preparation and having a proper structure in place that will keep producing talents’

She went further to say the dominance of Delta state in all facets of sports has made other states to start preparing ahead of the National Sports Festival.

“At the National Youth Games, we saw many states looking for young talents that they can poach ahead of the National Sports Festival which makes it more difficult for states like Delta and Rivers who have been more dominant in poaching athletes from other states,” she said.

According to her “the National Sports Festival is not going to be a tea party because FCT hopes to compete against the big four, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Lagos state’

We have started working out a program that will help us to retain our best crop of athletes while welcoming back some of our athletes who have gone to represent other states.

“Our target is to perform better than our last position at the last national sports festival held in Abuja’ she declared.

