NSE to hold parleys on capital market demutualisation

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will convene a mandatory Court Ordered Meeting (COM) of its members to pass requisite resolutions for the demutualisation of the exchange.

Similarly, the exchange will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to pass the resolutions for the appointment of inaugural board members of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc., post demutualisation of the NSE.

Both meetings (COM and EGM) are scheduled for March, 2020, in Lagos.

Commenting on the exchange’s quest to demutualise, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said, “Our effort at seeing the demutualisation to completion is fuelled by our commitment to develop a more agile exchange that is better able to support the economic growth of Nigeria.

“We are confident that post-demutualisation, the NSE will be better equipped to diversify our operations and evolve into a more competitive, robust and liberalised stock market.”

It would be recalled that members of the NSE had approved for the exchange to embark on the demutualisation scheme at an EGM in March, 2017. This was followed by the signing of the Demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange Bill into law in July, 2018.

In December, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a “No Objection” letter gave its consent to the NSE’s planned conversion from a not-for-profit entity limited by guarantee into a profit-making, public limited liability company owned by shareholders. This approval necessitated the proposed COM and EGM by the exchange.

Demutualisation is when a company structured as a mutual company transitions to a stockholder corporation. Several methods exist for demutualisation, but in all cases, policy holder customers are replaced as owners by shareholder investors.

