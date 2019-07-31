NSE inaugurates young engineers’ forum in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Kano branch has inaugurated the Young Engineers Forum, which is the Graduate Engineers arm of the NSE.

The inauguration was sequel to the election earlier conducted during which Engr Ramadan Abubakar emerged as the pioneer elected president of the forum.

In his remarks, the chairman electoral committee, Engr Umar Ibrahim, urged the new executive committee to discharge their responsibilities diligently to prove the confidence reposed on them by their fellow members.

In his lecture during the inauguration, the state chairman of NSE, Engr Muhammed Adamu Musa, enlightened the young engineers on what was required of them as young graduates to build up their career in order to get the highest level.

“Quality of service, management capability, experience sharing, continuous learning and the importance of innovation are some of the requirements for you to intensify your career,” he said.

He added that all the requirements could be achieved through commitment and hard work in addition to c ompliance with professional ethics.

In his remarks, the newly elected president, Ramadan Abubakar, commended the caretaker committee of the forum for their achievements and promised to continue from where they stopped.

“They used to organize conventions, lectures, workshops for engineering students and fresh graduates of engineering in Kano higher institutions. I commend them for that and I would continue from where they stopped.

“Also, I would try to increase the bond between the young engineers and the NSE members, that’s the Fellow members,” he said.

