NSCIA mourns deputy president-general

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs yesterday expressed shock over the death of its Deputy President General (South) Dr Sakariyau Olayiwola Babalola.

NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, in Abuja, stated that the council commiserated with the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto as well as other national officers of NSCIA, the deceased’s family and the Nigerian Muslim Ummah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App