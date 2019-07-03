NSCDC trains 39 new Commandants on security dynamics, others

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has started a 3-day workshop for its 39 recently promoted Commandants on the new security challenges in the country and ways to manage same.

During the opening ceremony of the workshop at the Corps headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu said the workshop was apt, considering the spate of security challenges in the country.

Gana, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Commandant General of the Corps in charge of Operations, Hillary Kelechi Madu, said there was a need to impart the desired skill and knowledge in those expected to drive the process of ensuring effective discharge of the corps’ core mandate.

“The workshop is meant to further imbibe the culture of service delivery, aimed at efficiency, as well as timely and effective discharge of our mandate.

“You are therefore, expected as leaders to display a high sense of professionalism, integrity, humility and civility in the performance of your duties,” he said.

The consultants in charge of the workshop, Dr Hussaini Mohammed, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Muregi Associates, said the training will cover the key responsibilities of the commandants.