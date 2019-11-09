NSCDC trains 193 personnel on private guard

ADVERTISEMENT

About 193 private guards personnel trained by the Rivers state Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday passed out from the training programme.

Speaking at the passing out parade in Port Harcourt, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Muktar Lawal, said the trainees have undergone two months intensive training on security and guard duties.

He said that the training is very important because it’s a platform for those interested in the business of safeguarding lives and properties to come and learn to improve in their corporate responsibility to the general public.

He said the corps through its Private Guard Company, has put in much to tackle the challenges faced in the area of none registered security outfits and checkmating quacks.

“It’s indeed a thing of joy to behold these colourful guards who for the past weeks have been on intensive training on security and guard. This is clearly demonstrated that we all agree that security is indeed the business of all.

“For us in NSCDC, this training is very important because it is a platform for those of you interested in the business of safeguarding lives and property to come and learn and improve in your corporate responsibility to the general public.

“I am aware of the fact that the corps through the Head of PCG has put in much to tackle the challenges faced in the area of curtailing none registered security outfits and checkmating the activities of quacks , this is so because there are still those who are never prepared to register nor renew their licenses,” he said.

He appealed to private guards organizations to take the welfare package of their guards very serious by paying the minimum wage.

He urged the trainees to be alert and prompt in their duties and also report unethical conducts around them to appropriate quarters for prompt actions.

