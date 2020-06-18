NSCDC recruitment process is on hold — Commandant General

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said the recruitment process into the corps is on hold until further notice.

He disclosed this in a statement by his media assistant, Ekunola Gbenga, on Thursday.

The NSCDC boss said fraudsters were sending messages to members of the public to attend interviews and training.

According to the statement: “The attention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudulent persons using various dubious means ranging from text messages, social media platforms and forged letters to invite unsuspecting members of the public for job interviews in a purported recruitment exercise by the Corps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“In the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, our top priority is the wellbeing of our country and community.

“We are monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are continuing to follow the latest Government advice.

“To keep everyone as safe as possible, we have decided to put on hold our recruitment process but all shortlisted applications remain ‘live’.”

The corps insisted that it is not currently conducting any form of interview, training or screening.

It added that whenever such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed through the NSCDC official website, www.nscdc.gov.ng, national dailies as well as on its official social media handles.

It also said its recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, “hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the Corps is a fraudster.”

The corps therefore advised prospective applicants to promptly report anyone who solicits for payments for recruitment into the Corps to the nearest NSCDC formations.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App