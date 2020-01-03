NSCDC recovered N38m in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday announced that it recovered N38,789,570 in 2019.

The state commandant of the corps, George U. Edem, made the disclosure in Minna during a press conference on the activities of the corps in the year in review.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the command made series of arrests ranging from illegal miners; suspected vandals of NNPC products and pipelines; suspected vandals of AEDC installations’ suspected kidnappers and robbers among others.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Edem said the command participated in all the joint security task forces operations in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger states and the FCT, and recorded success in its core mandate.

“The command, in the year under review, received a total of 2,753 complainants across the state, and through its intelligence and investigation department, as well as peace and conflicts management unit, recovered the sum of N38,789,570, three vehicles, eight motorcycles, three tricycles, one AK 47 rifle with 26 live ammunition, and one pump action rifle with three cartridges,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Agro Rangers unit of the command has ensured peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders, while several large-scale farm owners have applied for men and officers of the corps to secure their farms.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App