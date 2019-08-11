NSCDC personnel kills 100 level university student in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

A personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, allegedly shot and killed a 100 level student of the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the NSCDC personnel was trying to free his riffle without pointing it upward when the gun went off and killed the student identified as Obinna (M) at about 10:30am in the Efekeama area of the university community.

The deceased is a year one student of the faculty of Engineering, studying Petrochemical engineering.

The victim’s corpse was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the area, while the killer-security personnel has been taken into custody by the Divisional Police Station in Ammassoma.

It was gathered that the NSCDC personnel, who was in company of other police officers, was at a popular bar in the area known as the Usual karaoke bar when his gun failed and led to the accidental discharge of three bullets into the victim.

The personnel was also said to be on an official escort duty to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the area, Chief Abel Ebifemowei alias OSUO 1, who was in his community for local government election held on Saturday.

Speaking on telephone, Chief Ebifemowei, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, confirmed the development but denied being at a drinking bar.

He said: “It is unfortunate that he did not face it up. The affected personnel was not drunk as claimed. It was just an accidental discharge which every security personnel pray not to happen to him. I was not at a bar. I was in Ammassoma to observe the Local Government election ahead of the coming governorship poll.”

The Public Relations Officer in the Niger Delta University, Mr Ebiegberi Amazige, confirmed the incident, saying it was an accidental discharge.

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in Bayelsa State command, Mr Harcourt Johnson, confirmed the incident.

“Our officer was alleged to have accidentally shot at the student. However, investigation is ongoing to ascertain the true position of things,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App