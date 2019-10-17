  1. Home
NSCDC parades suspected kidnapper in Nasarawa

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia
NSCDC Big-Logo Civil Defence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has paraded a suspected kidnapper.

The state commandant, Muhammad Gidado Fari, said the suspect, Bashir Halilu was tracked and arrested after a complaint was lodged following a text message he allegedly sent to someone (name withheld) “wanting to extort huge amount of money or else be kidnapped.”

He said the suspect hails from Loko town of Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state and that investigation has been concluded and the suspect arraigned in court.

