NSCDC parades 9 kidnappers, others in Kogi

The Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded nine suspects arrested over involvement in kidnapping, vandalism and theft.

Kogi State Commandant of NSCDC Olusola Philip Ayodele who paraded the suspects, said the arrests were made possible through intelligence gathering.

He said the duo of Usman Mohammed Sanni and one Abubakar Musa who kidnapped one Binta Haruna from her residence at Jida Bassa in Ajaokuta LGA of the state were tracked and arrested somewhere in Niger State.

He said the suspects, who were part of a four-member kidnap gang, invaded the house of one Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi at Jidda Bassa and attempted to kidnap him but was able to escape.

He said the suspects, who stole N50,000 and three phones from the place, equally abducted the wife of the said Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi who is a nursing mother and kept her in the bush for three days.

Ayodele said upon getting the report of the incident, they swung into action and were able to track the suspects to Paiko in Niger State via the stolen phones and two of them were arrested while others members of the gang are still at large.

He said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed that an in-law to the said Alhaji Haruna contracted them to carry out the operation.

The suspects allegedly demanded for N2 million as ransom but while negotiations were still on, the woman escaped from their captivity.

He said the other suspects who specialized in vandalising vehicle and other valuables belonging to Dangote Cement Company, Obajana, where also arrested.

Ayodele said all suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

