NSCDC parades 16 suspects in Rivers

The Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday paraded 16 suspects allegedly involved in diversion of stolen crude oil and other petroleum products.

The command also displayed trucks and vehicles allegedly used in diverting petroleum products.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state Commandant, Muktar Lawal, said the suspects were arrested for operating illegal refinery in Ibelebiri community in the state.

He said one motorcycle, one Toyota Camry and one Almeira car were impounded.

He said the Anti-Vandal Team of NSCDC on September 21 also intercepted two trucks along Jesuit College and Abonima Warf while the suspects are at large.

He said some of the suspects are facing trial in court.

