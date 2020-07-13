NSCDC parades 8 suspects for armed robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday, paraded eight suspects for alleged armed robbery.

The Command said it also recovered three motorcycles from the suspects.

The NSCDC state Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, while briefing newsmen at the NSCDC’s headquarter, Agodi, said the suspects were arrested at Awososo area, along NNPC road in the early hours of Sunday.

Akinsanya said two of the suspects attacked a commercial motorcyclist at about 6:30am around Awososo area of the state.

The Commandant said that the suspects attacked the motorcyclist, identified as Mr Adeyi Olalekan with a locally-made gun and a knife before snatching his motorcycle.

He said one of the suspects fell from the bike and was quickly arrested by men of the NSCDC at Apata.

Akinsanya said that the remaining 6 suspects were later apprehended by NSCDC Intelligence and Investigation Department.

“During our normal routine patrol within Ibadan metropolis, my team intercepted some armed robbers that specialised in snatching of motorcycles.

“We apprehended two suspects and six accomplices, in the process we caught them with three motorcycles, one locally-made gun and six handsets.

“During our investigation, we find that their kingpin is at large. We would prosecute him as soon as we get him arrested,”Akinsanya said.

The NSCDC commandant appreciated the public for their prompt information and solicited for more cooperation in order to make the state peaceful and free of crimes.

The Commandant said that the arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App