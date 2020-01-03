NSCDC nabs 3,000 suspects over various crimes in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC), Niger Command, says it has arrested over 3000 suspects for committing various offences in the state in 2019.

Mr George Edem, Commandant of the Corps, announced this while addressing newsmen in Minna on the activities of the command in 2019.

Edem said that the suspects were arrested for committing offences such as kidnapping, illegal mining, vandalisation and armed robbery.

According to him, the command had resolved over 2,000 cases, prosecuted 68 and convicted 39 cases within the period under review.

He said seven cases had been dismissed, while 22 were still pending, and 45 cases were transferred to the Nigeria Police, four taken to NDLEA and three to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Edem said the Corps had also transferred 25 cases to Child Rights Act, two to NAFDAC and another two to the Standard Organisation of Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the command had recovered over N3o million from breach of trust during the year under review.(NAN)

