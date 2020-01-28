NSCDC investigates killing of Imo senatorial candidate

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu, yesterday ordered a full scale investigation into killing of the Imo North Senatorial District’s candidate, Ndubuisi Emenike by an officer of the corps from the state command.
NSCDC spokesman Emmanuel Okeh, in a statement, said Muhammadu gave the order while briefing the management at the corps national headquarters, Abuja.
He said a disciplinary committee had been set up to try the officer, adding that if found culpable, he would be dismissed and prosecuted.