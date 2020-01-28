  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NSCDC investigates killing of Imo senatorial candidate
ADVERTISEMENT

NSCDC investigates killing of Imo senatorial candidate

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
NSCDC Big-Logo Civil Defence

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu, yesterday ordered a full scale investigation into killing of the Imo North Senatorial District’s candidate, Ndubuisi Emenike by an officer of the corps from the state command.

NSCDC spokesman Emmanuel Okeh, in a statement, said Muhammadu gave the order while briefing the management at the corps national headquarters, Abuja.

He said a disciplinary committee had been set up to try the officer, adding that if found culpable, he would be dismissed and prosecuted.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.