NSCDC dismisses, prosecutes personnel for killing colleague, Korean

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has dismissed a personnel of the corps, Corps Assistant (CA) II Oshemi Innocent for allegedly shooting and killing a colleague, Senior Inspector of Corps (SIC) Mamman Wuyah Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics, LADOL.

The suspect also allegedly shot and killed a Korean expatriate working in LADOL. The name of the Korean was not revealed.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed disclosed this while addressing a press conference on the matter at the corps headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mohammed, who was represented at the press conference by the Corps’ Assistant Commandant General in charge of critical infrastructure protection unit, Jonathan Iyogho, said the accused had already been handed over to the police for prosecution.

He said the incident happened on the 8th of April, 2019 at LADOL, adding that SIC Wuyah died at the spot while the Korean, who was rushed to the hospital, died two days after.

“We set up a panel to investigate the incident and it has recommended his [Oshemi] dismissal and prosecution which we have already implemented,” the NSCDC boss said.

According to him, Oshemi claimed he shot his colleague and the Korean because he was being owed by the NSCDC. The Commandant General however, debunked such claim.

“There is no way the Corps would have owed him [Oshemi] because we are not responsible for salary payment. Personnel get their salaries through the IPPIS platform,” CG Mohammed said.

He added that allowances were being paid directly to the security personnel by LADOL, stressing that Oshemi’s claim that he was being owed by the NSCDC was false.

While assuring the public that the incident would not repeat itself, the CG disclosed that he had ordered a forensic and psychological profiling of all personnel to ascertain their state of mental health before deployment.

“As soon as we conclude this exercise [forensic and psychological profiling of all personnel] which is ongoing, it will guide us in deploying personnel henceforth,” he said.

