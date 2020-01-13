NSCDC deploys personnel to tackle Plateau killings

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed its officers and men to Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State were an attack by unknown gunmen killed about 12 people last week.

This was revealed in a statement by the Plateau State commandant, Solomon Olasupo, in Jos the state capital.

The statement, which said the NSCDC will equally tackle other crimes and criminals alike in the state, called for peace and calm amongst all warring groups, saying that community leaders should as well bury their differences and pursue peace among their wards.

The statement also warned against any form of revenge, reprisal attack or taking laws into ones hands, saying, “Regardless of provocation in our communities, we should not be engaged in any kind of crisis, violence or reprisals amongst each other because we ought to be living together as neighbours and in good harmony, unity, love and peace.”

