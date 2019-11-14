NSCDC deploys ACGs, 10 Commandants for Kogi, Bayelsa gubernatorial polls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has deployed high-powered teams of officers and men to provide adequate security coverage before, during and after the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states this Saturday.

Emmanuel Okeh, the NSCDC’s spokesman disclosed in a statement that the NSCDC boss made this known while addressing the team leaders at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja, on the modus operandi of the assignments before their dispatch.

He maintained that, due to the crucial nature of the assignments, two Assistant Commandants General, ACGs Modu Bunu and Pedro Idiba had been assigned to lead the operation in Kogi and Bayelsa respectively.

He said the duo were to be assisted by five Commandants each from the zones, including the host state commandants.

“For ease of engagement, more personnel have been drawn from neighbouring Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Edo and Niger states to support Kogi command for effective deployment to the 21 local government areas of the state.

“In the same vein, personnel from Rivers, Delta, Imo, Abia and Anambra commands have also been drawn to support the host Bayelsa command in covering every nook and cranny of the state,” he said.

The Commandant General, therefore, enjoined them to collaborate and work in synergy with the police, who are the lead agency in internal security, and other sister agencies for effective coverage of the election.

“Your deployment to the two states is not for you to engage in partisan politics, nor to compromise the integrity of this noble organization by accepting any form of gratification from any politicians.

“Your job is to maintain peace and provide adequate security coverage for both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC staff and the electorates,” the CG warned.

The governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa will hold on the 16th of November, 2019.

