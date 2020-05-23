NSCDC deploys 35,000 personnel for Eid-il Fitr

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 35,000 personnel across all its formations in the country to ensure peace during the Eid-il-Fitr celebration.

The Commandant General of the corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, directed that the deployment should be made to all nook and cranny of the country.

NSCDC’s spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

NSCDC boss charged personnel to effectively cover the environment to guarantee a hitch-free celebration and to protect all critical national assets and infrastructures of government at all levels.

In addition to the deployment of personnel, he charged the State commandants to deploy all other equipment such as surveillance vehicles, patrol vehicles, ambulances, dogs and other monitoring gadgets to all critical infrastructure installations and black spots that are prone to attacks and vandalism.

He also charged them to take cognizance of the fact that all COVID-19 regulations are still in force.

“No tolerance for large gatherings and there must be strict adherence to the use of nose masks, maintaining physical and social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of alcohol based hand sanitizer,” he noted.

While urging personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach towards members of the public, he also cautioned Nigerians to desist from acts capable of breaching the COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after the celebration.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to be law abiding at all time and to report any act capable of truncating government’s effort at ensuring that life is better for all and sundry.

The Muslims in Nigeria will celebrate Eid-il Fitr on Sunday to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan.

