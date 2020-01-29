NSCDC bans personnel from displaying firearms at public occasions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu has banned personnel of the corps from displaying firearms in public places.

He gave this directive following the death of Action Alliance chieftain in Imo State, Mr Ndubuisi Emenike, through an accidental discharge by an operative of the NSCDC at the weekend.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC, Emmanuel Okeh, said Muhammadu gave the instruction when he paid a condolence visit to a former governor of Imo state and serving senator Rochas Okorocha to commiserate with him on the demise of an illustrious son of the state.

Muhammadu maintained that the order was necessitated by the need to prevent future occurrence of such costly accident.

He said that any personnel caught flagrantly displaying or brandishing firearms in whatever circumstances or during any celebration will be dismissed.

“And henceforth, it has become an offence for armed bearers to stay within the immediate perimeters of any occasion; they must keep a 50 meters distance away from events or party venues,” the CG said.

He assured senator Okorocha and the entire people of Imo state of decisive punitive action against the alleged shooter of the chieftain without any compromise.

The CG also warned all state commandants to put their house in order and ensure that their personnel exhibits the highest form of professional discipline wherever they found themselves.

Muhammadu had, last Monday, ordered a full scale investigation into killing of the Imo North senatorial district candidate, Mr. Emenike by a personnel of the Corps.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App