NSCDC arrests man for defiling 14-year-old daughter

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, has arrested a 46-year-old man, Mr Chinedu Ifeleka, for sexually abusing his 14-year-old daughter.

According to the statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corps, Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, on Monday in Lagos, the suspect was arrested on Sept. 6 at Mapowu Street, Ojo, Lagos state.

The corps said the suspect; Chinedu started abusing his daughter in 2016 when she was 11 years old

“The incidence, according the corps, happened to the daughter twice while she was 11 years old.

“The daughter said she reported to her mother but no action was taken,” the corps said.

The daughter, according to NSCDC, said her father sexually abuse her again on Aug.9 while her mother was away at her paternal grandmother’s place.

“ The daughter said her father woke her up at about 2:25 a.m to start touching her inappropriately after which he had carnal knowledge of her,” the corps said.

NSCDC said the suspect, Chinedu, in his statement admitted committing the crime but, however, insisted that he had carnal knowledge of her daughter once.

“The victim’s mother, Mrs Florence Ifeleka in her statement said she was scared to report the incidence because her husband threatened to deal with her ruthlessly if she did, “ NSCDC said.

The Lagos state Commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, while presenting the suspects to newsmen said, “the suspect will face the full wrath of the law as he would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution,”

He further said that this is a heinous crime and all perpetrators of such, when caught will be made to pay dearly.

Reiterating the corps mandate of protection of critical infrastructure as well as protection of lives and property, the Commandant said the Corps will not rest on its oars in ensuring a crime free Lagos.

“I enjoined the populace to avail the Corps and other security agencies with necessary intelligent information to rid the state of all forms of crimes,” Otoibhi said. (NAN)

