NSCDC arrests man for defiling 14-year-old daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, has arrested a 46-year-old man, Mr Chinedu Ifeleka, for sexually abusing his 14-year-old daughter.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the corps, Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, on Monday in Lagos, the suspect was arrested on Sept. 6 at Mapowu Street, Ojo, Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corps said the suspect, Chinedu, started abusing his daughter in 2016, when she was 11-years-old.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“The incident, according to the corps, occured twice while she was 11 years old.

“The girl said she reported to her mother but no action was taken,” the corps said.

The victim, according to NSCDC, said her father sexually abused her again on Aug. 9 while her mother was away at her paternal grandmother’s place.

“The daughter said her father woke her up at about 2:25am to start touching her inappropriately after which he had carnal knowledge of her,” the Corps said.

NSCDC said the suspect, Chinedu, in his statement admitted committing the crime but, insisted that he had carnal knowledge of his daughter only once.

“The victim’s mother, Mrs Florence Ifeleka, in her statement said she was scared to report the incident because her husband threatened to deal with her if she did,” the NSCDC said.

The Lagos State Commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, while presenting the suspects to newsmen said, “the suspect will face the full wrath of the law as he would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.” (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App