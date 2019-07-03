NSCDC arrests man, 45, over 5-yr-old girl’s defilement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday paraded one Abdulrazaq Garuba, for alleged defilement of a five-year-old girl.

Briefing newsmen in Ilorin, Mr Ayodele Bello, Public Relations Officer of NSCDC said that the 45-year-old suspect of number 75, Olore Abegunde area Ilorin, was arrested on June 30, for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the victim’s mother raised alarm immediately after sighting her daughter coming out of the suspect’s room with blood stains on her legs.

“The little girl narrated how she and her friend were lured into the suspect’s room before her friend ran out of the room, leaving her alone in the hands of the suspected rapist,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello further said that the suspect dipped his finger in the girl’s private part, which led to the blood stains on her body.

He said that the victim was confirmed to have been sexually abused after medical examination at the Kwara State Specialist Hospital, Sobi in Ilorin.

“At the moment, arrangement has been finalized to file the case to court,” he said.

The spokesman said the NSCDC commandant, Mr Bello Ale, urged parents and guardians to ensure close supervision and proper attention to their wards to prevent unscrupulous elements from taking undue advantage of the vulnerable ones.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Garuba denied the allegation, saying that he was not at home on the day the incident happened.

“I went to a funeral prayer and left my male children at home, and when I returned, I met a gathering in front of my house.

“I do not know why the girl kept pointing at me as the rapist, but only God can bear me witness,” he said.

Garuba also said that this was the second time that he was accused of raping a minor, saying that the first incident was with a seven-year old girl and that he spent one week in police custody, before he was released. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App