NSCDC arrests ex-police officer, 3 others over sales of adulterated petrol

The Imo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Owerri, has arrested four suspects for illegal sale of petroleum products.

The suspects, identified as Ifeanyi Nwosu (43), Chidiebere Uchenna (35), Ekpe Maduka (37) and Okemmadu Chidera (26), were arrested on October 13, 2019 by the operatives of the anti vandalism unit of the corps, following a tipp off.

Parading the suspects, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Raji Ibrahim, stated that the major suspect, Ifeanyi Nwosu, was found with 1,200 litres of adulterated petroleum which he stored at No 165 Udumukwu street, Works Layout area of Owerri.

The Commandant stated that one of the suspects, Uchenna, was a dismissed police sergeant and used the police cap, which he hoist on the front of the dashboard of his car to beat the security men at check points.

He also said that over 30 litres of adulterated diesel were concealed in a 1999 model Camry car which was driven by him (Uchenna) when he was caught.

The commandant said: “It was upon our serious investigation that operatives of the corps was taken to Udumukwu street where the suspect was living that over five tanks containing over 5,000 liters were seen at the back yards.”

Exhibits recovered from them included: an ash coloured Toyota Camry 1999 model with registration number Lagos KU 816 AAA and about 6,2000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel, including the ones that were still packed in the nylon at the backyard.

One of the suspects, Nwosu, who hails from Ukwube village in Nkwere, said that he lost his job and decided to make his living through the sales of the products.

Also, Uchenna confessed that he was a sergeant in the Nigeria Police Force but was dismissed two years ago, adding that he was into that job of selling adulterated diesel to survive.

