NSCDC arrests 7 suspected vandals, illegal oil dealers in FCT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested seven suspected vandals and illegal oil dealers.

While parading the suspect at the corps’ headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the FCT Commandant of the corps, Mr Patrick Ukpan, said three were caught removing kerb stones from the expressway while four others were arrested for illegal dealing in petroleum products.

“Three of them were caught vandalising kerb stones used to demarcate the walkway on the expressway within the city.

“The other set are illegal dealers in petroleum products.

“They were arrested around Jahi area of Abuja by our anti-vandal department after being caught in the act.

“They were operating in residential areas,” Mr Ukpan alleged.

He said they were arrested after gathering intelligence about their activities for a while.

According to him, investigation was still ongoing to know their collaborators and bring them to book.

“We will charge them to court afterwards,” he said.

He called on residents to always report illegal activities around them to authorities.

One of the suspects, Chuckwu Okwonkwo, who spoke to journalists, said he buys his petroleum products from the deport, adding that: “I don’t know what makes this an illegal activity.”

He said he had been in the business for almost 20 years and had never been arrested before now.

Solomon Chang, arrested for removing kerb stones on the expressway at the Games Village area of Abuja, blamed the devil for his action.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App