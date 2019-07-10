NSCDC arrests 35 kidnap, robbery suspects in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State command has arrested 35 suspected criminals in the state.

Parading the suspects in Lafia, Commandant of the Corps, Muhammed Gidado Fari, said “the suspects were arrested within a period of two weeks at various locations in the state; 23 were arrested last week and 12 this week.”

He said among those arrested were those responsible for the abduction of one Pastor Moses at Akiri Town of Awe Local Government Area of the state. He added that the suspects also confessed that they were the gang that had been terrorising people in Awe and Keana Local Government Areas axis.

He said operatives of the corps also arrested three suspected armed robbers who robbed Light House Hotel in Akwanga and computers were recovered from their hideout.

He called on people to always assist the corps with intelligence information against criminals or their accomplices.

