NSCDC arrests 2 for defrauding job seeker of N1.3m in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly defrauding a job seeker of N1.3 million in Maiduguri.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Monday.

Ibrahim disclosed that the suspects were arrested between June and July 7 at Bulabulin area of Maiduguri following a complaint by their victim, one Saidu Abba-Kawo.

He said the suspects, names withheld, allegedly connived and defrauded the victim of N1.3 million under the pretext of praying for him to get a good job.

Ibrahim added that the suspects collected the money for the procurement of a ram, chickens and perfume; items meant to enable them conduct rituals for the victim.

“The victim sold his land and tricycle to raise the money, which he gave to the suspects to pray for him to secure a job.

“The victim was traumatised and reported the matter to the command,” he said. (NAN)

