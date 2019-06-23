NSCDC arrests 102 suspects in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 102 suspected criminals in Nasarawa state.

The state’s Commandant of the corps, Muhammad Gidado Fari, told Daily Trust in an exclusively chat that, “The arrests were made recently, ranging from offences like defilement, rape, dupe or breach of trust otherwise known as (419), assault, inflicted injuries, theft, impersonation, vandalisation, among others and no firearms were recovered.”

He called on the people of the state to always respect the law, avoid any act that violates the constitution and to continue assisting security agencies with intelligence information for the benefit of all.

The NSCDC boss noted that one of the means of improving security in the country is to intensify border patrol to block ways used by bad elements to smuggle illegal firearms into the country and regular inspection of arms within the security formations with the aim of stopping any arm from falling into the hands of criminals illegally.

Others are recovery of illegal arms in the hands of the people, serious enlightenment on the dangers of keeping illegal arms, intensifying intelligence, report on the activities of the people with questionable characters and prosecution of anyone found guilty.

