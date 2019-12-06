  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. NSCDC arrests 10 suspected illegal LPG operators in A’Ibom
ADVERTISEMENT

NSCDC arrests 10 suspected illegal LPG operators in A’Ibom

By Iniabasi Umo, Uyo Published Date
NSCDC, Army restore peace in Orolu, Voting commencedNSCDC, Army restore peace in Orolu, Voting commences

The Nigeria Security and Civil Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 10 suspected illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) operators in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo, State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla said the routine surveillance was in conjunction with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the state to fish illegal LPG refilling points.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised others to stop the illegal business, saying that any one caught would face the wrath of the law.

“We are going to investigate the matter and after investigation, if they are guilty we will take them to court or make them pay penalties to DPR.

Responding, Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, Operations Controller of DPR, said the department has condemned illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas refilling points in the state.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.