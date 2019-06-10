  1. Home
  NPFL Super Six: Kano Pillars' fans attack referee, Quadri Adebimpe
NPFL Super Six: Kano Pillars’ fans attack referee, Quadri Adebimpe

By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos Published Date
Scene of the attack during the match between Rangers International and Kano Pillars at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday.

Kano Pillars’ captain, Rabiu Ali’s unprofessional conduct added fuel to fire as their fans broke into the pitch at the Agege stadium in Lagos on  Monday evening to attack the centre referee, Quadri Adebimpe.

Before the final whistle, Rabiu Ali’s free kick was delayed due to the fan’s disturbances.

But after his free kick, the referee blew the final whistle which did not augur well with Kano Pillars’ team as Ali went straight to the referee asking him to show him the stoppage time.

In an attempt to get off the pitch, Adebimpe ran for his life due to the claws of the fans.

Our reporter also observed that the assistant coach of Kano Pillars attempted to beat the media officer of Nigeria U-15 Future Eagles, Mr. Adepoju Tobi

However, Kano Pillars players and back-room staff had to appeal to the annoyed fans, thus dousing the tension at the stadium.

The match played today between Kano Pillars and Rangers International ended on a 1-1 draw.

