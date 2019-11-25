NPFL leaders Plateau Utd disarm Delta Force 3-1 in Asaba

ADVERTISEMENT

…as Pillars miserable run continues in Kano

Nigeria Professional Football League leaders, Plateau United yesterday maintained their unbeaten run as they recorded their second away win of the season in Asaba where they defeated Delta Force 3-1.

Plateau United who are leading the NPFL table with 13 points from five matches had picked their first away win of the season at Jigawa Stars winning where they won their week two fixture 1-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Delta Force, Plateau United fell behind when Enyinnaya Kazie scored from the spot for the home side in the 38th minute but new boy Uche Onwuasoanya equalised for the visitors a minute before the end of the first 45 minutes..

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Michael Okoro Ibe then put the visitors ahead in the 71st minute before CHAN Eagles striker, Ibrahim Mustapha sealed victory in added minutes of the final half of the match.

Platea United’s closest rivals, Lobi Stars also secured a vital point away at Nnewi where they forced FC IfeanyiUbah to a 0-0 draw.

However, it was another day of disappointment for Kano Pillars who played another 0-0 draw with Wikki Tourists at the Sani Abacha stadium.

Pillars who had lost one and drawn one of their past two home matches were hoping to pick the maximum points in their final game of the three-match stadium ban.

In Enugu, Rangers misery continued as newly promoted Akwa Starlets inflicted a second home defeat on the 2016 NPFL champions.

Two first half goals from Femi Ajayi in the 18th minute and Issac George a minute before the end of the first 45 minutes ensured Rangers suffered back to back losses.

Elsewhere in Uyo, Nasarawa United’s resurgence continued as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Akwa United.

Ndifreke Effiong’s goal from the spot in the 45th minute gave the ‘promise keepers’ the lead but Geofrey West salvaged a point for his team when he stabbed home the equaliser from a goal mouth scramble in the 54th minute.

And after some impressive results, Warri Wolves also tasted their first home defeat of the season after they were beaten 1-0 by Rivers United in the ‘south-south derby’.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors recovered from their 0-1 loss at Adamawa to beat MFM of Lagos 1-0, Victor Mbaoma scored a brace in Aba to hand Enyimba the maximum points against Adamawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars were dimmed 0-1 by Heartland in Owerri just as Katsina United shot down Sunshine Stars 2-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium in Katsina.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App