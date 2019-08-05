NPF microfinance plans more fund through public offer

ADVERTISEMENT

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has announced plans to do a public offer with a view to raising more funds from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and thereby increasing its working capital.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Offer, NPF MFB, Mr.Akinwunmi Lawal, gave the announcement during the bank’s 25th Annual General Meeting held in Akwa Ibom for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Lawal said the bank had completed plans to undergo the much awaited sale of her shares this year with hopes that the offer would be hugely subscribed since the bank had maintained an unbroken trend of dividend payment for over 20 years.

However, he said that the bank recommended paying a dividend of N114.332 million which translates to five kobo per share, explaining that N81.416 million would be transferred to various reserves as there is a need to conserve money for the future developmental projects.

Earlier, Chairman, NPF MfB, rtd DIG, Azubuko Udah, said the year 2018 marked the end of the three years strategy which commenced in 2016, adding that plans for the next three years, from 2019 to 2021 had been put in place to position the bank to new height in the provision of microfinance services.

Udah said the bank changed her banking software in the year under review to a new core banking software T24 under the National Association of Microfinance Banks Unified Integration Technology platform (NAMBUIT) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The NAMBUIT project is a tripartite partnership involving CBN, Inlaks (the service provider) and the NAMB with the aim to deploy a single core and agent banking solution for microfinance banks in Nigeria.

The project is to spur significant growth in the microfinance sector by improving access to accurate, timely operational and financial reports.

Udah disclosed that NPF MfB was nominated by the CBN for the pilot implementation program on the software by reason of her leading position in the microfinance space, saying: “The deployment of the T24 Core Banking Software was marked with various challenges, significant of which was the late filing of quarterly returns including the audited financial statements to regulatory agencies.”

