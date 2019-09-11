  1. Home
NPF Microfinance Bank offers children education financing facility

By Sunday Michael Ogwu, Lagos Published Date
The Nigeria Police Microfinance Bank has initiated a robust children’s education financing facility which aims at supporting parents to pay school fees seamlessly. Known as ‘Kid’s Education Account’ (KEA), the bank, in a statement said it came up with the idea after realising that despite great efforts by government at the three tiers to enable significant enrollment in schools, millions of Nigerian children are still denied their right to education, essentially due to poverty level restrictions.

According to the bank, restricted access to education is one of the surest ways of transmitting poverty from generation to generation and that education is a vital human right, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

