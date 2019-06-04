NPDHC: Reforming power sector with 10 GenCos, 21,000 substations

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), was established in 2005 with the objective of increasing the generation capacity by over 5,000 megawatts (MW).

In this piece, Daily Trust analyzes the successes of these intervention projects that went beyond generation to touch on transmission, distribution, and even, renewable energy sections of the Nigerian power sector.

The NDPHC is funded from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) of the Federation with equity distribution being Federal Government having 18 per cent; States having 35 per cent and Local Governments having the largest share of 47 per cent.

Transmission, Distribution boosted with 21,336 substations

Records and data obtained from the NDPHC on its projects’ status show the NIPP has added hugely to transmission infrastructures managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and those of Distribution Companies (DisCos) by 21,336 substations. There is an added 5,000 kilometres in the 330 kilovolt (kV) transmission line section, and 6,000km of 132kV lines.

For the distribution line, the NIPP has added 23,753km for the 33kV segment, and 19,226km for the 11kV segment.

NDPHC built 114 substations for the TCN and 21,222 substations for the Distribution Companies (DisCos). The records indicate that under the NIPP, 23 new substations were added in the 330/132kV section, and 91 substations for the 132/33kV type. At the DisCo level, NIPP as at 2019 has added 679 substations of 33/11kV capacity and 20,543 substations in the 11/0.415KV capacity type.

Critical among the transmission projects NDPHC has delivered are substations in Lokoja and Gwagwalada -FCT; there is the 330kV Ikot Ekpene transmission backbone and switching hub that provides several 330kV double circuit (DC) transmission line from GenCos in Calabar, Alaoji, Afam and Ikot Abasi. This hub radiates power from these southern based GenCos to Jos and the far Northeast through Ugwuaji and Makurdi in Enugu and Benue states.

With the commissioning of about 95% of this grid backbone in November 2016, the Nigerian Transmission Grid bid a firm and final goodbye to the radial grid era and entered into a new level of grid security, reliability and stability that has seemed elusive since the commencement of Nigerian grid operations in 1969.

The firm also constructed and commissioned over 350 injection substations for the DisCos with a combined capacity of 3,540MW for improving access to electricity and quality of power supply to consumers. It said distribution capacity has been enhanced by the installation of 25,900 Completely Self-Protected (CSP) transformers to significantly reduce technical losses.

Additional statistics showed the NIPPs increased 33/0.415kV and 11/0.415kV capacity by 26 per cent and further targets reaching 163 per cent when all the projects are completed.

“The NIPP has achieved these despite various challenges. Due to communities’ rights issues, it is becoming increasing difficult to acquire right- of-way for new lines,” the firm said in a response to our enquiry.

8 NIPP GenCos add 3,000MW to grid

The NIPP was focused on completing and operating 10 power Generation Companies (GenCos) with about 5,000MW installed capacity since its inception. The latest update from NDPHC revealed that eight of the 10 NIPP GenCos, along with associated infrastructure have been commissioned and connected to the national grid and contributing over 22 million kilowatts hour (kwh) of energy daily to the national grid.

The NDPHC has continued to operate these power plants with about 3,000MW available generation capacity. This is despite undesirable security challenges and an accumulated N121 billion energy debt the firm is being owed in the electricity market. The NIPP plants have sustained their contribution of about 30 per cent of power requirement in the grid despite the debt, the company noted.

Statistics of the completed and operational plants include the 750MW Olorunsogo II, 450MW (Ogorode) Sapele, 434MW Geregu II, 450MW Omotosho II, and 450MW Ihovbor. The rest are, 450MW Alaoji, 563MW Calabar and 225MW Gbarain.

Plants to be completed include 225MW Omoku and 338MW Egbema plants. It is alsow working to complete the 530MW Alaoji steam machines in its phase 2. These will add 1,774MW on full completion.

Refocusing infrastructure for rural energy access

The NDPHC said it has embarked on the construction of new 120 transmission stations and substations, and 10 critical GenCos to add to the national grid.

NDPHC is further diversifying to cater to the energy need of rural areas with increased distribution infrastructures.

On of such intervention was the cent completion of a 33kV distribution line for Ibadan DisCo to consolidate the supply of electricity to communities in its franchise area. Other recently completed projects include 19 33/11kV injection substations of various power capacities across 12 states including Sokoto, Plateau, Lagos, Kaduna Anambra, Delta states.

The document said it has just completed the 330/132kV Ikot Abasi transmission substation with three units of 150MVA transmission transformers, the largest of its projects so far. The substation will evacuate power generated by the Ibom Power station, Alscon Power station and the Qua Iboe GenCo of ExxonMobil in Eket.

In February 2018, NDPHC started constructing a 330kV transmission substation worth N5.49 billion in Lafia, Nasarawa state. When completed, it will add about 300MW to the grid via the Ugwuaji to Jos transmission line that passes through Lafia.

The substation comprising two units of 150MVA transformers and two units of 60MVA transformers will improve supply around Lafia that presently depends on a 93km distribution line from Akwanga causing low voltage.

The line will also serve as the third source for Abuja which depends on the transmission lines from Shiroro and Geregu Generation Companies (GenCos). TCN is presently constructing two 330/132kv substations and three 132/33kV substations in Abuja in anticipation of the NIPP Lafia substation feeding Abuja.

Still in Lafia, the firm commissioned two units of 150MVA for 330/132kV segment and two units of 60MVA transformers for the 132/33kV section of the Akruba substation in February 2018. In addition, the substation project will supply 15 units of 500kV distribution transformers to supply 15,000 households as each can supply about 1,000 households around Obi town and environs, the Federal University Lafia, the State House of Assembly Quarters and some other parts of Lafia.

No excuse for DisCos in taking more electricity

With the giant capacity provided in power generation, the evacuation of power and enhanced distribution network, NDPHC said: “When the DISCOs rise to occasions like this and perform their duty to pick enough load, there will be more utilization of stranded power in the network.

“The NDPHC has been actively intervening in the construction of more injection distribution projects as part of strategy to enhance electricity consumption thereby resolving stranded power,” it noted.

The company said this strategy will also help to put the power stations to maximum use and dispatch efficiently.

NDPHC’s outlook for sector solutions

With the completion of critical projects in transmission and gas, NDPHC said new challenges emerged. TCN has simulated a wheeling capacity of about 8,100MW but the load absorption capacity of the 11 DisCos is only about 70 per cent of the TCN wheeling capacity.

Its records confirmed the stance of the Association of Power Generating Companies (APGC) that between 2.500MW and 3,000MW of generation capacity is stranded. It said this has led to transmission grid integrity, frequency and load control, load rejection by DisCos due to their inadequate infrastructure among others.

The company however said it has seen these new challenges as immediate opportunities for growth. “Having played a pivotal role in the current increase in installed capacity of close to 13,000MW in the last 12 years, NDPHC will continue as part of its medium-to long-term vision, to play a role in the end-to-end infrastructure development in the Nigerian power sector.”

It said its next set of projects will further improve capacity in generation and networks as it works with TCN, a public firm to achieve that.

