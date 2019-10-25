NPC launches research over under-five deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Population Commission (NPC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other development partners have commenced collection of data from households with a view to determining the real cause of under-five deaths across the country.

The baseline report of initial survey conducted by the commission had placed the mortality ratio among children between zero to five years at 132 deaths per 1000 live births, with the northern part of the country taking 80 per cent of the ratio.

Speaking at a press conference preceding the commencement of the exercise in Kano, the Acting Chairman NPC, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin described the death rate among the children of 0-5years as disturbing, urging all stakeholders, including religious and community leaders to sensitise the people within their sphere of influence on the importance of the exercise.

Represented by the Federal Commissioner, NPC Kano state, Dr Isma’ila Sulaiman Lawan, the NPC boss expressed optimism that the data to be obtained from the survey “would be used by policy makers and other stakeholders to formulate policies, design and implement programmes that will go a long way in reducing neonatal and child mortality to the barest minimum in Nigeria.”

The Dallatun Kano, Alhaji Bashar Mahe Alu, who represented the Emir of Kano at the press briefing called for collaborative efforts involving all and sundry to create more awareness for the success of the exercise, stressing that it would help in national planning for the health sector.

The survey which has already started in some states since 19th of this month is expected to end on December 18th.

