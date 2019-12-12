NPC begins survey into death of children in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced a verbal and social autopsy survey across 12 local government areas in Taraba state to identify causes of death in children aged 0 to 5 years.

Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Sani Sule Sale disclosed this during a press briefing in Jalingo, Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the objectives of the survey was to provide up to date information on early childhood mortality rate in the 12 local government areas.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Sale stated that the survey is also intended to find estimation of cultural and behavioural health systems factors affecting children under five years in 12 local government areas of the state.

The federal commissioner said the commission was collaborating with relevant agencies to conduct the survey and generate data for national planning.

According to him the ongoing 2019 survey has two sets of interviewing teams who are on the field to get responses from care givers in the communities across the affected local government areas.

He also stake holders in communities across the state to encourage Taraba state government to improve on health care delivery system by renovating health facilities and providing basic facilities.

The 12 local government areas been covered by the survey in Taraba include; Jalingo, Lau, Kalim Lamido, Gasol, Takum, and Wukari. Others are Donga, Gashaka, Sadauna and Kurmi.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App