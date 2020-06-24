NPA launches two tug boats to improve efficiency of Nigerian port system

ADVERTISEMENT

Shipping, according to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, is based on the integrated chain concept.

What this means is that the NPA, as the landlord, is not only looking at internal port operations but at the entire flow of vessel traffic right from the pilot pick-up or drop-off point, up till when the ship berths at the terminal.

This critical port operation is managed by experienced staffers of the NPA, who are well trained in ship handling and manoeuvering. This maximises efficiency, safety and environmental protection.

To further strength the efficiency of the entire port operation, and taking into account that vessels are becoming bigger and larger, the NPA has acquired two new tug boats.

With the latest acquisition, the NPA management seems to be looking ahead because of the different deep seaport projects that are coming mainstream.

At the commissioning of the two Damens 2810 model tug boats, the MT Musawa and MT Ikoro-Ekiti, last Friday, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed that the procurement was in line with the federal government’s desire to strongly position and sustain the ease of doing business at the seaports.

Pointing out efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to strength the port system, Amaechi said that the maritime sector was critical to the growth of the economy.

“If anyone was in doubt about the importance of the maritime sector to the Nigerian and global economy, the events of the past three months, where ports across the world have remained open in spite of the comprehensive lockdown of virtually other sectors, should instruct on why priority attention has to be given to the sector,” the Minister stated, adding that given government’s determination to develop other sectors of the national economy and reduce reliance on the oil and gas sector, Nigerians have identified the pivotal role that the maritime sector occupies in the actualisation of the fundamental objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of this administration.

“We understand that not less than 85 per cent of the country’s external trade passes through the seaports and are committed to repositioning the ports for greater efficiency. The much talked about transition from a mono-product into a diversified economy is heavily dependent on how robust we can make our maritime space, and we are committed to achieving this.

“As you are aware, work is ongoing on the President’s directive that all seaport locations must be linked up to the standard gauge rail line, even as we are determined to link up the 36 state capitals with the Federal Capital, Abuja, with standard gauge rail services.

“I particularly want to commend the NPA for delivering on this project nine months ahead of schedule. This is the kind of efficiency that the administration wants to entrench in the polity and I am happy that we are making progress.

“Government is determined in developing the sector because it occupies a fundamental place in the actualisation of the economy recovery growth plan (ERGP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” he said, commending the NPA management for its audacious efforts at repositioning the ports with a competitive edge.

He added, “On this note, it is my pleasure to commission the MT Musawa and MT Ikoro-Ekiti, the latest tugboats in the fleet of the Nigerian Ports Authority for the improvement of service delivery in our ports.”

Contributing, the Chairman, NPA Board of Directors, Mr Akin Ricketts, said the commissioning of the tug boats marked another landmark in government’s quest to provide world-class services at the nation’s seaports.

Ricketts said that all hands must be on deck in prioritising the critical sustenance of the sub-sector as a great contributor to the growth of the national economy.

He solicited stakeholders’ support for synergy in the aspiration of moving the industry forward, which should be the concern of all and sundry.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, told stakeholders that the management of the Authority was committed to continuous upgrade of facilities and equipment to enhance greater service delivery and optimal performance.

Usman assured shippers of effective collaboration to enhance the nation’s shipping community’s standing in the comity of nations.

She explained that the Port Reforms of 2006 statutorily mandates the Ports Authority to maintain some strategic functions, and commitment to deliver with efficiency at all times.

“These functions include the administration of land and water within the port limits, planning and development of port operational infrastructure, easing and concession of port infrastructure and setting benchmark for tariff structure, and maintaining nautical/harbour operations and hydrographic survey.

“For the effective execution of these functions in all port locations, the Authority is committed to the continuous upgrade of facilities and equipment that will enhance service delivery. This commitment is to ensure that all the six functioning seaports are prepared for optimal performance at all times.

“This determination accounts for the purchase of these new tugboats, MT Musawa & MT Ikoro-Ekiti, joining our other fleet of four, namely: MT Daura, MT Ubima, MT Uromi and MT Majiya, which were commissioned in 2017.

“MT Musawa & MT Ikoro-Ekiti, which are Damens 2810 Model tugboats, will enhance the manoeuvering of large capacity vessels calling at our ports to berth and unberth. This will ultimately affect the turnaround time of these vessels positively,” Usman stated, assuring that vessel owners, concessionaires and other stakeholders would experience even better service delivery from the NPA.

She further said, “Let me on behalf of the Nigerian Ports Authority thank President Muhammadu Buhari and every member of the Federal Executive Council for the support we have received from them in the past years.

“I must specially express our gratitude to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for his unceasing support towards improving operational efficiency at the ports. I also thank members of the Board and Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, as well as all staff members for their commitment to the completion of this project. May posterity be kind to all of us,” the NPA boss also said.

The Authority’s General Manager, Strategic Communications, Engineer Adams Jatoo, explained that the tugboats came with Length Over All (LOA) of 28.67m, Breath Over All (BOA) of 10.43m and 4. 90m draft.

“They are built under Lloyds Classification Society standards and powered by twin MTU engines to attain a speed of 13.5 knots.

“The power delivered by the twin MTU engines enables the tugboats to produce a 60-ton bollard pull ahead and 58.7-ton astern for towing operations. They are also equipped to serve as fire-fighting machines,” Jatoo said.

