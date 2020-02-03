NPA empowers 300 people in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has empowered 300 people in Orumba North and South local government areas of Anambra State.

The authority provided them with vocational skills training equipment and empowerment tools to enable them to be revenue earners.

Daily Trust gathered that the empowerment training, which took place at the UNICEF Experimental Primary School, Ufuma, Akpu, recently, saw the young men and women of the two local governments being empowered with sewing machines, generator sets and clippers for barbing salon, hair dryers for hair dressing and grinding machines to enable them set up businesses in their various locations.

Managing Director of the NPA, Mrs. Hadiza Bala Usman, represented by the Senior Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, of the authority, Lagos, Mrs. Eunice Mba, charged the beneficiaries to be productive with those quipment, assuring them of more empowerment in the future if the present opportunity was well utilised.

According to her, the aim was to ensure that the youths were meaningfully engaged, as the programme was geared towards eradication of unemployment, poverty and crimes in the society.

In his opening remarks at the Orumba North empowerment venue, Ufuma, the Transition Chairman, Orumba North council area, Obinna Ikwueto, commended the initiator and sponsors of the event and assured on proper monitoring of the equipment and their use.

On his part, an indigene of Akpu community, Mr. Nkem Onuigbo, said he was able to attract the project for his people due to the good relationship he has with the NPA.

Some of the beneficiaries including, Mr. Anayo Ikekpeazu and Chidera Nwankwo both from Ufuma, who received grinding machine and hair dryer respectively, assured that they will utilise the equipment, and prayed God to bless the benefactor.

